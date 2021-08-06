By Damilola Ogunsakin

2021 edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show is getting hotter as fight happened between some female housemates over pockets of gossip.

How it started

On Friday, Liquorose lost her cool and confronted Beatrice and Angel for gossiping about her relationship with Emmanuel.

When confronted, Beatrice accused Liquorose of not confronting them first before gossiping to other housemates.

Earlier, Angel and Beatrice were seen discussing some of the ships in the house and also who they are attracted to.

Beatrice disclosed she has eyes for Pere while Angel said she is attracted to Saga.

While they were discussing, Liquorose and Sammie were eavesdropping and heard almost everything Angel and Beatrice talked about.

Liquorose went on to tell other housemates what happened and threatened to slap Beatrice and Angel if they continue to say things about her.

She also accused Angel of dressing half-naked every day to get men’s attention.

In similar development, Maria and Jackie B were seen quarreling after the former felt she heard the latter in company of angel gossiping about her.

Vanguard News Nigeria