By Damilola Ogunsakin

The night started with the shows fashionable host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu come on stage to talk about the show and happenings during the week.

Young talented singer Av, pefromed his hit song ( Big Thug Boys). Toke Makinwa was also invited on stage. She praised the show and talked about promoting the show with word of mouth

The camera showed the housemates dressed and ready for eviction.

Ebuka asked White Money about his altercation with Pere and why he reacted late. He said he thought Pere was in character because he is a good actor.



He also asked Emmanuel about his “situationship” with Liquorose as housemates think Liquorose is the only one in the relationship. Emmanuel said he is hearing that for the first time and feels they are in a comfortable space and it’s enough for both of them.



Ebuka went on to asked cross if Saskay was the reason he cut his hair. He (Cross) said Saskay influenced it a little but also because short hair looks good on him.

Queen talked about getting attracted to Boma because he was nice to her, Pere because of his body build and hight, and White Money because of his fair skin

Ebuka told Maria to name the six housemates on her eviction list. She called Pere, Jaypaul, JMK, Angel, Emmanuel and Yousef

He asked her to pick 2 people she will like to leave the house. Pretending to look confused and sad, she picked Yousef and JMK.

Looking sober and not ready to go, Ebuka told them to sit as it has been a prank all week.



This left all housemates looking confused and happy.

Recall that on Monday, Big Brother revealed to the viewers and Maria that their will be no eviction on Sunday. But Biggie instructed her to make fellow housemates believe she has been given the powers to nominate two of them for eviction on Sunday, based on how they impress her.