By Cynthia Alo

As the world moves towards accepting cryptocurrency as a legal tender for digital transactions, more Nigerians are beginning to invest in the crypto trade. In line with this, Babybitcoin (BITC) has stepped up its activities in Nigeria.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, one of the founders, Ola Olaniwun, said their type of crypto is immune to the volatility of the digital currency trade, and it offers Nigerians an opportunity to grow their income passively while taking advantage of new trends.



Olaniwun further explained that the token aims to help generate a capital increase for its holders as, adding that every bit of profit buys back BabyBITC creating an organic price pump.

Co-founder Steve Richards, said BabyBitcoin aims to provide, through a transaction tax system, continuous benefits for the project holders, He said, He said the Baby Bitcoin token has been accepted for purchase and trading on PancakeSwap, one of the world’s leading decentralized token trading exchange deployed on Binance Smart Chain.