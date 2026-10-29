Grealish dropped for Everton’s League Cup tie after disciplinary breach

Jack Grealish was dropped for Everton’s League Cup fourth round clash against Newcastle on Thursday after “a breach of club discipline”.

It was reported that the breach related to Grealish’s unauthorised absence from training.

The 31-year-old missed Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Arsenal in the Premier League due to an illness.

Grealish, who is on a second season-long loan from Manchester City, had started Everton’s three Premier League matches prior to their defeat against champions Arsenal.

The 31-year-old has made six appearances for David Moyes’s side this term, most recently in their loss against Chelsea on October 17.

Grealish has been dogged by criticism of his off-pitch behaviour for several years amid reports of nightclub incidents that saw him fall out of favour at City.

After playing a key role in City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022-23, Grealish became an increasingly sidelined figure at the Etihad Stadium.

Everton are facing Newcastle for a place in the League Cup quarter-finals, with Fleetwood awaiting the winner after their shock victory over Arsenal on Tuesday.

AFP