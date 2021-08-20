…we have managed 70 Percent for years …NMA

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Wife of the Cross River state governor ,Mrs Linda Ayade on Thursday announced the approval of 100 percent increase on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure ,CONMESS ,for doctors under the state employ with immediate effect.

Mrs Ayade who made the announcement in company of Commissioner for health ,Dr Betta Edu and Director General ,Primary healthcare Agency in the state ,Mrs Janet Ekpeyong said it would give her joy to see doctors remain in system and others from other clime coming to work in the state .

Dr Linda Ayade who is a medical doctor disclosed this while briefing a team of the Nigerian Medical Association and Consultant across the 18 Local Government Area.

She said it became necessary because of the exodus of medical doctors from the State employment who prefer working with the Federal Government and other International agencies ,countries in a bid to get renumeration.

“We have not been able to keep doctors under the State employment because doctors earn less as compared to their counterpart in the Federal civil service and other part of the World”

“The exodus of doctors is an ugly development that has posed a huge challenge to the health sector in the State,” she said

On her part , the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Better Edu lauded Governor Ben Ayade for his intervention in the Health Sector adding that it woukd boost the morale of doctors especially at this time when there was industrial action by NARD .

“The Governor has a listening ear because you see a situation where you employ doctors,they leave the State on daily basis for other better paying jobs elsewhere in search of greenee pastures and better welfare.

“With what the governor has done it would further increase their resolve to do more for the public and motivate them to give their best to CrossRiverians ,” she said .

The director general of the State primary health development agency Janet Ekpeyong also commended the NMA and other stakeholders for making the dream a reality.

She said with this development doctors will now start enjoying same salaries as their counterpart at the Federal level.

Also speaking , Chairman of Nigerian Medical Association ,NMA, Innocent Abang said before now, doctors in the State were only getting 70 percent CONMESS in the State and have endured it for years .