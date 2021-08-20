Stephen Princewill Chibuzor, sometimes referred to as Papi Wemba, is the PR Manager (Nigeria) for Boomplay, leading music streaming platform in Nigeria.

Before joining Boomplay, he had worked as PR Manager/Publicist for music heavyweights such as Kcee, Kizz Daniel, Efe, Terry Apala, Chidinma, Philkeyz and many other entertainers, including events like Native Land (debut edition), Zanku live, among many others.

With a pedigree as such in the showbiz world, speaking on his job as the PR Manager for Boomplay, he said, “I am the first ever PR Manager for Boomplay since its inception in 2015. I would say it has been a great and exciting ride! I have a great team that understands the assignment and mission, I wouldn’t have asked for a better team.”

However, asked how he has been able to tackle challenges on the job, he said, “I always focus on solutions never on the challenges and as a proactive PR practitioner, I am big on proffering solutions ahead before we encounter challenges it’s called crisis or risk management.”

Describing the job experience so far, he quipped, “An amazing experience I must say. I have most importantly learned through it. The African Music Scene is quite complex, and mastering its workings requires a lot of patience and skill. These skills I have been able with pick up networking, under studying some gurus and mentors. I am still growing in the industry, but representing some of the biggest acts publicly, in different capacities, especially PR and as a publicist has been exciting.”

Speaking on what has helped Boomplay compete successfully with her counterparts, he said; “Boomplay has so many unique features that endears it to its over 60 million monthly active users. From its freemium plan that allows your stream your favorite music for free, to its user friendly interface, several well curated playlists and its push notification function that lets you know when your favorite artiste releases music, are some of the unique features that gives it its edge over competition.”

According to him, Boomplay’s vision for the next 5-years is to empower the African Music ecosystem to unlock its full potential.