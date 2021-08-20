Arnaut Danjuma joins Chukweze at Villarreal

Europa League kings Villarreal have announced the signing of Arnaut Danjuma from the English Championship side Bournemouth.

After two seasons at Dean Court, the 24-year-old winger joins the Yellow Submarine on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee. With this move, Danjuma – who is eligible to represent Nigeria at the international level – will remain at Estadio de la Ceramica until 2026.

His presence in the La Liga side would serve as a major boost for Unai Emery’s squad who are without injured Samuel Chukwueze.

“Arnaut Danjuma has completed a move to Villarreal for an undisclosed fee,” a statement from the Bournemouth website read.

“The Dutch international has put pen to paper to join the Europa League champions having been with the Cherries since August 2019.

“During his time on the south coast, Danjuma played 52 times for the club and netted 17 goals.

“The 24-year-old was also named in last season’s EFL Championship Team of the Season as well as winning the club’s supporters player of the year award.”

Before his next destination was announced, the former Club Brugge star had gone on social media to pen a touching message to Bournemouth.

