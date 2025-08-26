Champions League: Full list of qualified teams as group stage draw date revealed

The draw for the league phase of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League will take place on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 17:00 BST in Monaco.

It will follow the 36-team league phase format that UEFA introduced last season.

Who Has Already Qualified for the Champions League Phase Draw?

There will be six Premier League clubs in this season’s Champions League: Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Five Spanish teams will represent La Liga: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club and Villarreal.

Italy and Germany each have four places:

From Serie A: Napoli, Inter Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

From the Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Dortmund

France provides three clubs, including defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, alongside Monaco and Marseille.

From the Netherlands, PSV Eindhoven and Ajax have qualified.

Other representatives include:

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Galatasaray (Türkiye)

Olympiacos (Greece)

Slavia Prague (Czechia)

The final seven spots will be filled through the qualifying rounds: five from the Champions Path (for domestic league winners across Europe) and two from the League Path (for non-champions who finished high in their domestic tables).

How the Draw Works

Teams will be split into four pots, based on UEFA’s club coefficient rankings.

Beginning with Pot 1, each team will be drawn and paired with eight opponents, determined via UEFA’s automated software.

Each club will play eight fixtures — two against teams from each pot, one home and one away.

Clubs from the same country cannot face each other, and no team will play more than two matches against clubs from the same nation.

The fixture list with dates and kick-off times will be released no later than Saturday, 30 August.

Europa & Conference League Draws

The Europa League draw takes place on Friday, 29 August at 12:00 BST, immediately followed by the Conference League draw, in a combined digital ceremony.

Like the Champions League, the Europa League also adopts the 36-team league phase format, while the

Conference League will feature six fixtures per team, with clubs divided into six pots of six.

UEFA has confirmed there will be no physical balls in the draws, with all processes conducted digitally for efficiency.

Vanguard News