Flags of campaign, tasks Buhari, NASS on e-transmission of polls results

THE Labour Party, LP, has boasted that it would win the November 6 Anambra governorship election through its popularity.

Fagging off its campaigns, weekend, the party tasked President Muhammadu Buhari and National Assembly on inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act.

National Chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure, said due to the LP’s rising popularity, some godfathers persistently tried to buy its governorship ticket for N500 million

Stating that “Labour Party is not for sale”, Barrister Abure said: “After our governorship primary on June 11, 2021 some political godfathers/merchants came to my office to offer us N50m for the ticket. But I angrily drove them out.

“Again after the official opening of our campaign office some days later, they came again making even a higher offer of N500m for me to sell our ticket to them.”

Abure said that during the second visit they said they didn’t want Engr Obiora Agbasimalo,the LP candidate, to become the next governor of Anambra state, hence their offer to buy the ticket but he warned them to keep off LP as it is not for sale at all.

The chairman, who lamented the malaise in the nation’s political space that he said is manifesting openly in almost all the other parties in Anambra State, especially the so-called big parties, said: “They have been fighting and tearing at each other, within and among members; confusing themselves and each other with court orders after court orders, that they have continued to confuse not just themselves but even the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“LP is the only party that is at peace because we have no godfathers within or outside. Little wonder it was easy for us to choose very energetic, vibrant, intelligent, articulate and educated governorship and deputy governorship candidates below 45 years,” he said.

To improve the electoral process, Abure urged President Buhari to “speak to his boys in the National Assembly to allow electronic transmission of election results. That will give hope to candidates like Obiora Agbasimalo, who has overwhelming appeal of the masses assurance of victory.

Agbasimalo while receiving the campaign flag of the party from the National Chairman commended the enthusiastic crowd for coming willingly to identify with his Anambra Renewal Movement train. He said that the journey to take over Anambra Government House had just begun and would not waver until victory is achieved on November 6.

