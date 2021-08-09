By Peter Okutu

GOVER NOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend approved the indefinite suspension of Mr Obinna Ekezie, the Coordinator of Ohaozara Development Centre of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Governor further appointed Mr Peter Akpa as Acting Coordinator of the affected Development Centre with immediate effect.

The former Coordinator was suspended “as a result of serious acts of misconduct bordering on dishonesty and travelling outside the State without official permission”.

In a statement by Dr. Ugbala Kenneth Igwe, the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, the affected Coordinator, “Mr Obinna Ekezie is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the SSG”

READ ALSO: Umahi gifts 10 former aides N50m

According to the Statement: “His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr David Nweze Umahi, has approved the immediate indefinite suspension of Mr Obinna Ekezie as Coordinator, Ohaozara Development Centre.

“The indefinite suspension is as a result of serious acts of misconduct bordering on dishonesty and travelling outside the State without official permission.

“Consequently, Mr Obinna Ekezie is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Secretary to the State Government/Coordinating Commissioner not later than 4pm today 8th August, 2021.

“In a similar development, the Governor has approved the appointment of Mr Peter Akpa as Acting Coordinator, Ohaozara Development Centre with immediate effect.

“All concerned are to ensure strict compliance, please.”

Vanguard News Nigeria