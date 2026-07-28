Kanu sacks IPOB lawyer, Ejiofor says he quit in 2023

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has formally withdrawn the authority of his longtime lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, to represent him, his family or IPOB, while the lawyer insists he had already ended his personal legal representation of Kanu more than two years ago.

The development followed the emergence of a letter dated July 22, 2026, purportedly written by Kanu from the Sokoto Correctional Centre, in which he formally terminated Ejiofor’s services as his personal legal representative. This report was made public by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, who shared it on his Facebook page.

According to the letter, Kanu said Ejiofor’s engagement had earlier been terminated verbally, with the latest correspondence serving as formal written confirmation of the decision.

He also withdrew any authority previously granted to Ejiofor to act for or represent IPOB, maintaining that the lawyer no longer possessed any express, implied or ostensible authority to speak or act on behalf of the separatist group.

Citing Section II, Subsection A of the IPOB Code of Conduct, Kanu stated that the power to appoint, suspend or dismiss principal officers rests solely with the IPOB leader unless expressly delegated. He argued that no individual, committee or former office holder acting outside the provisions of the code could validly appoint or retain legal representatives for the organisation.

Kanu further directed Ejiofor to immediately cease making public statements, granting interviews, issuing press releases or publishing social media posts on behalf of him, his family or IPOB.

He also instructed the lawyer to stop presenting himself as his legal representative or that of IPOB in any court, forum or public space and to withdraw from any pending matters where he remained counsel on record.

On client confidentiality, Kanu warned against the disclosure or use of privileged information obtained during the legal relationship, saying any unauthorised disclosure could amount to professional misconduct and attract disciplinary proceedings before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, in addition to other legal remedies.

However, Ejiofor has rejected suggestions that he was only recently removed as Kanu’s lawyer, insisting he voluntarily withdrew from representing the IPOB leader in December 2023.

In a statement personally signed and shared on his Facebook page, Ejiofor said he had disengaged from Kanu’s personal legal representation long before Kanu’s conviction and life sentence.

He explained that although he ceased acting as Kanu’s private counsel in December 2023, he and his legal team had remained solicitors to IPOB and had continued to represent the organisation in various legal matters.

According to Ejiofor, his firm has, between December 2023 and 2025, secured the discharge and acquittal of more than 200 alleged IPOB members in cases before the Federal High Court in Abuja and the High Courts of Ebonyi and Abia states.

He maintained that Kanu never personally appointed him as solicitor to IPOB, noting that his appointment to represent the organisation arose independently of his former role as Kanu’s private lawyer.

Ejiofor also said IPOB had reaffirmed his position as one of its legal representatives, arguing that the professional relationship was based on a continuing mandate that could not be retrospectively altered by former leaders of the organisation.

The lawyer further questioned the authenticity of the purported letter from Kanu, stating that under the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, communications originating from inmates are required to bear the authentication of the officer in charge of the relevant correctional facility.

He urged the media and the public to verify such communications before relying on them, adding that the facts surrounding his legal mandate were matters of public record.