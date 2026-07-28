Nigerian extradited to US jailed over sextortion scheme linked to young man’s death

A Nigerian national, Afeez Olatunji Adewale, has been sentenced to 60 months in prison in the United States for his role in a money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud scheme connected to the sexual extortion and death of a young man in Pennsylvania.

The 27-year-old was sentenced by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky, who also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced.

Adewale was extradited from Nigeria to the United States in February 2026 and pleaded guilty to the charges in April.

Reacting to the sentencing, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said the conviction marked the end of the prosecution of all three defendants involved in the case.

“All three defendants have finally been brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Metcalf. “I hope that their arrests, extradition, and prosecution make clear that the DOJ will go after those terrorizing our young people — no matter where the scammers and sextortionists may be. Though this case is now closed, our thoughts will remain with a family and community forever changed.”

According to U.S. authorities, Adewale was arrested in Nigeria on August 17, 2023, during a joint operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) targeting suspected sexual extortionists who preyed on victims in the United States.

He was extradited to the U.S. on February 13, 2026, through the combined efforts of the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, the FBI Legal Attaché in Abuja, the FBI, Nigeria’s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Justice’s International Criminal Justice Cooperation Department, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia, said the sentencing underscored the agency’s determination to pursue cybercriminals wherever they operate.

“Today’s sentencing illustrates criminals cannot evade justice, even outside of our borders,” said Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia. “This final sentencing is the result of diligent investigative work and close coordination with our domestic and international law enforcement partners.

This case is a testament to the FBI’s unwavering commitment to pursuing those who exploit others online, regardless of where they operate. Most importantly, today’s sentence represents our continued commitment to seeking justice for victims and their loved ones. Let today’s sentencing send a clear message: alongside our partners here and abroad, the FBI remains committed to identifying, locating, and bringing to justice those who prey on our communities.”

Chief Patrick Molloy of the Abington Township Police Department also praised the collaboration between local and federal law enforcement agencies that led to the convictions.

“The capabilities of local police departments to expand an investigation beyond the borders of the U.S. is extremely limited. We must rely on the expertise of the FBI and other federal law enforcement partners, which is exactly what occurred in this case,” said Chief Patrick Molloy of the Abington Township Police Department. “We are grateful for the federal agents and prosecutors who worked so hard to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice. This could have been anyone’s child, and while this prosecution may provide some measure of relief, the pain and suffering for this family will never go away.”

Adewale was the last of three Nigerian defendants to be sentenced in the case.

His co-defendant, Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun, 26, was extradited to the United States in August 2024. After pleading guilty to money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud, he was sentenced by Judge Slomsky in June 2025 to five years in prison.

Another co-defendant, Imoleayo Samuel Aina, 27, also known as “Alice Dave,” pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, interstate threat to injure reputation, receiving proceeds of extortion, money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud. He was sentenced by Judge Slomsky in October 2025 to six years in prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI Philadelphia’s Fort Washington Resident Agency and the Abington Township Police Department, while Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Brown led the prosecution.

Vanguard News