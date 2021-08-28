By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

OVER 28 host communities of multinational oil companies operating in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have called for the immediate implementation of the General Memorandum of Understanding, GMOU to ensure that all communities are captured in the financial scheme of the oil companies.

The call was made during a meeting of all the Community Development Committee, CDC, chairmen, youth presidents and other stakeholders of the oil producing communities held in Igbomotoru Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

In a communique issued after the meeting and signed by Mr. Ebi Charles and Barr. Tonye Bunu on behalf of the stakeholders, demanded for the establishment of a liason office in Yenagoa, the state capital for effective communication between the oil companies and community representatives.

Other demands of the host communities include, provision of social amenities such as pipe borne water, electricity and building of modern hospitals in all host communities.

“We are also calling on the multinationals to consider monthly stipends for host communities for all indigenes. Construction of modern primary and secondary schools, modern library and the award of scholarships to indigenes of the communities from secondary to tertiary levels and construction of inter-community link roads and internal roads in host communities,” the communique stated.