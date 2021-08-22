.

…urges PDP to make him flag bearer

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Youths in Delta State have drum support for the governorship aspiration of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

They also urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to make the frontline governorship aspirant the party’s gubernatorial flag-bearer come 2023.

The youths who took to the street of Warri in a solidarity march for the state largest private employer of labour, said the time has come for politicians to present their score cards of what they have done to affect the life of the masses and not what they wish to do.

Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, who commissioned newly built stores attached to his over 600 store Robison Plaza, also received commendations from the youths and store owners in the plaza for giving them a platform to do their business.

Convener of the solidarity march, Comrade Daniel Akintoye Said: “This programme is a solidarity movement, our landlord came today to visit us and we deemed it fit that we should escourt him.

“We have not started campaign, this is just a solidarity movement to say that we are solidly behind him because he has affected many lives.

“He has done a lot for us, the plaza he built has absorbed a lot of youths, over 7000 youths are benefiting from that place directly, so that is why we came out enmass today even without his consent, because he is not even aware of what is happening here today.

“We have set today, we the youths, Robison plaza as a point to reach other youths all over Delta, we are saying we are solidly behind him because he has absorbed a lot of youths.

“In this regards we are moving round Warri today to tell them that Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi is our man. He has absorbed a lot of us. Myself as a case study, when I graduated, there was nothing doing, the plaza absorbed us, look at my friends, now we are all here because of one man that has given us a platform to do business.

“We are doing business and are making money. That is why we have said even if today we are not working, we are doing this voluntarily, without his consent and we have said that we are going to march through Warri today to tell them that this man has affected a lot of lives.

“My word to other Delta Youths is this, we are tired of empty promises, it is operation show us what you have done and not what you will do.

“Gbagi has shown us that he has absorbed a lot of youths, so any person that is coming in 2023, because the campaign has not started yet must show what he has done.

“This man is an industrialist, what Delta state needs is an Industrialist. Delta state can be better than Lagos, because we have all it takes, all we need is an industrialist.”

Speaking on behalf of traders in the plaza, Mrs. Joan Omene, said; “I am one of the oldest in the plaza here and as a woman, this plaza has really positively affected me. As a graduate, a master degree holder, I looked for job everywhere but there was no job so I took a shop here and for the past 20-to-25 years I have been here, I know what I have achieved.

“A lot of other women can attest to it. Instead of sitting at home as a full time housewife, we have found something doing.

“Like I said before, when the plaza has not started booming like it is today, daddy will come and buy from shop A and give it to shop B owner, just to patronize and encourage us, and for this we say thank you, your labour of love will not be forgotten.

“Whatever you aspire to be, whether the governor of this state or the president of this country, God will grant you that desire in Jesus name.”