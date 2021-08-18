.

By Chinonso Alozie. Owerri

2019 Imo State Governorship Aspirant, under the All Grand Alliance Party, AGAP, Iroegbu Njoku, said the future of Nigerians would be more endangered should they fail to elect a president that understood human capital development initiative.

Njoku made this statement to newsmen in Owerri, speaking on the quality of a President, Nigerians should look out for in 2023.

According to him, the country has become fragile due to the insecurity, poverty ravaging its population.

He started by saying: “Electorate should begin now to assess all the people aspiring for the 2023 presidency to ascertain any of them endowed with human capital development prowess such a person should take over the leadership of the nation so that poverty, insecurity amongst other vices beleaguering the nation Nigeria, would become a thing of the past.

“Many Nigerians today are lavishing in the high level of poverty. This level of poverty has contributed heavily to the growing level of insecurity in their lives and property across the country.

“The future of the country’s citizens is in danger if a person without the human capital development knows how is elected as the next president of the nation. Hence, it is fair to say that our country is in a fragile state considering the level of insecurity and poverty coupled with low productivity and high population growth. I would like to conclude by saying that it will be catastrophic to elect a leader who would ignore the growing need for human capital investment across the country.”

“No great nation achieves economic development without first improving its capacity to become more productive and profitable. Productivity is dependent not only on physical infrastructure and economic policies but on the capability and culture of the people to constructively use these vectors to increase and sustain high productivity and profitability,” Njoku said.

Vanguard News Nigeria