Alhaji Sule Lamido

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa has urged Nigerians to seek divine intervention on the choice of presidential candidates for 2023 general elections.

Lamido spoke at a mini rally organised by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his home town, Bamaina in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:APC govt oppressive, incompetent, divisive-Elumelu, Reps’ minority leader

He was responding to the call by the people urging him to join the 2023 presidential race.

Lamido, also a former Foreign Affairs Minister, said it be would wrong for Nigerians to single out a particular candidate as Nigeria’s best in 2023.

He said that Nigerians must understand that the situation at hand required divine intervention, urging them to return to God for restoration of Nigeria’s lost glory through his chosen candidate irrespective of tribe, religion or political zone.

Dr Bashir Jumbo, a former federal lawmaker, who also urged Lamido to join the presidential race, said his achievements in office as state governor as well as his diplomatic skills had placed above any other person in the 2023 race.

The state PDP Chairman, Dr Ibrahim Babandi also insisted that Lamido must join the 2023 presidential race.