By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has flayed Presidency’s remark that Nigerians be waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari “to show the way in 2023” saying the comment is an indication of a self-succession plot by a cabal in the Presidency.

The party, Tuesday, said Nigerians were shocked “when President Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu publicly announced in Daura, Mr. President’s hometown, that President Buhari ‘constitutes a political obstacle’ which those who seek to succeed him, come 2023 ‘cannot dismantle ” adding that “such statement by the Presidency, which is in its last lap of the second and final tenure in office, is not only provocative but also smacks of plots to derail our constitutional democratic order.”

In a statement signed by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP maintained that

perhaps “the comment by the Buhari Presidency explains why there have been heavy onslaught against our institutions of democracy as well as the Electoral Act.”

The statement further read in part: “Our party and indeed the majority of Nigerian across board and even across party lines caution President Buhari’s handlers to note that such plots cannot stand as it will be firmly resisted by the people.

“Garba Shehu should be bold enough to announce that President Buhari will be on the ballot for another term in 2023 and watch how Nigerians will respond.

“The 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear on the tenure of office of the President and such cannot be extended under any guise or conditions whatsoever.

“It is imperative for Garba Shehu to note that Nigerians have been subjected to the worst forms of hardship under the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC administration and will never allow anything that will keep this administration in office a day beyond May 29, 2023.”