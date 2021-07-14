By Juliet Umeh

Oracle Academy in partnership with WiFiCombat Academy have organised a 10-day Bootcamp training for computer science teachers in Nigeria. The training was part of the just concluded Oracle CodeWeek Nigeria 2021. It was geared towards the training of teachers on Oracle APEX. The training which was held virtually, in two batches lasted for five days respectively.

A trainer and partner of Oracle Academy, Mr. Kolade Balogun, described Oracle APEX as a low-code development platform that enables one to build scalable, secure enterprise applications with world-class features that can be deployed anywhere.

He explained that even though the Oracle APEX is a low code app which means one does not have to write so much code to be able to use the app, however one must be conversant with Structured Query Language, SQL, to use it better.

According to him, “the Oracle SQL is the same with the SQL which was familiar with teachers in other database management systems. However, there might be slight differences in procedures. Just like you have MySQL, an open-source relational database management system, its procedures are different from that of the Oracle Apex.

“Tools in Oracle APEX include: App builder, SQL workshop, Team development, and App gallery.”

The teachers were taught how to create a workspace on the Oracle APEX which gave them free access for 30 days.

The teachers were guided on how to use the various components of the Oracle APEX to build apps, create, store, manage and update data.

Oracle Academy Programs Manager, Bekere Amassoma, encouraged teachers to utilize the various resources available in the Oracle Academy platform for members.