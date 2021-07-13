By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Waltersmith Petroleum and refinery Company, has started the process to build an industrial park in the oil community of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

The Chief Executive Officer of Waltersmith Refinery and Petrochemical Company, Mr Chikezie Nwosu, revealed this in Owerri, at the closing ceremony of Waltersmith Technical Skills Acquisition Programme, 2021 for 47 graduates of Ohaji/Egbema in Imo.

He said the industrial park when completed will attract world-class companies as well boost economic activities in the state.

According to Nwosu, “Waltersmith Petroleum and refinery Company, one of the Indigenous oil firms first to build a modular refinery in Nigeria, is to build an industrial park in Ohaji/Egbema, its host community.

The project is being undertaken with support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

“The industrial park is being developed with the support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa as part of Nigeria’s country program with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“The park to be built in Ohaji/Egbema will be world-class with all the infrastructure that would attract world-class companies, the park will also double as a dry dock and free trade zone. It is not just an industrial park, but an industrial park with a difference, with this development Ohaji/Egbema will continue to grow with all the adjoining communities also benefiting from the expected boom.”

Earlier in his remark, the Imo state government Coordinator on Oil and Gas, Goodluck Opiah, said: “I must state that your organization today records a highly commendable and audacious achievement that will occupy a conspicuous space in the cooperate history book of your organization for a long time by recording yet another first after being the first to establish a modular refinery in Nigeria. I am indeed very happy to be associated with this event.”