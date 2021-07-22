By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

A Coalition of 24 groups and associations in the North has selected Senator Uba Sani as the recipient of their Exemplary Leadership Award, based on his philanthropy and sterling leadership qualities.

The Coalition represented by Alhaji Bello Abdulhamid, the Convener, Muhammad Kabir,Secretary and Ibrahim Tanimu, Publicity Secretary ,told journalists in Kaduna that now was the time to honor such lawmakers like Dr.Uba Sani who had distinguished himself in his legislative duties and impacted positively on the lives of the people he represents.

“After series of assessment, we concluded that Senator Uba Sani, Chairman Senate Committee Banking, Insurance and other Financial institutions, deserves our most prestigious Exemplary Leadership Award.”

“The Coalition included Unified Awareness Forum (UAF), Northern Youths Grand Alliance (NYGA), Women Empowerment Network (WEN) , Grassroots Mobilisation Organisation (GMO),and 20 others.”

“This honour is in recognition and appreciation of the fact that he is a true Nigerian patriot,” they said.

The Coalition explained that Uba Sani’s sterling performance in human rights activism, his laudable achievements as S. A to President Obasanjo and to Governor Nasiru E-l Rufa’i, and now as a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, were among several factors that qualified him to be conferred with the award.

“His verifiable cumulative performance index (VCPI) in empowerments, brilliance and unprecedented legislation input, humility, compassion for the common man, his courage and efforts by providing the best leadership ever for the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial institutions, which has grown the Nigerian Economy in leaps and bounds, no doubt, has impacted on, not only members of his constituency but all Nigerians, in very practical, beneficial and positive ways,” they said.

“Consequently, the presentation of this award is scheduled to place next weekend in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol, ” the Coalition said.