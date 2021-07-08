



The Special Assistant on Special Duties Media to Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has felicitated the State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as he clocks 62 years.

Ossai in a congratulatory message to the Governor noted that Governor 62 birthday is worthy of celebration looking at his achievements in the past years.

READ ALSO:Reps begin probe of alleged mismanagement of N19.2billion rail rehabilitation contract

He said; ” On behalf of my family, I want to congratulate you your Excellency for the amazing years given to you by God Almighty.I am such a lucky young boy to have known you and knowing you have been a blessing in my life.

“There are characters I have emulated in you, one of them is your attention to GOD, your humility, truthfulness, answering of people’s calls, replying of messages, integrity.

“Your Excellency, Thank you for developing Delta State to an enviable state.

“You came in as governor with lots of challenges but with your determination and prudent management of the State resources, you have been able to achieve a lot.

“Your achievements are visible in the rural and urban areas.

As at today, over 500 roads has been constructed with drainage projects across the three senatorial district that made up Delta State including storm drainage projects in Asaba and Warri.

“You upgraded facilities at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital at Oghara, completed the long-abandoned Asaba Specialist Hospital, built a hospital at Abavo in Ika South, and rehabilitated several others in Patani, Agbor among others.

“You also launched the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme for all Deltans with the government paying for the Under 5, pregnant women and the elderly in the society.”

“As a result of your job creation Programmes, thousands of our youths are now job creators through the Office of the Chief Jobs Creation Officer headed by Professor, Eric Eboh, Ministry of youth development, Girl Child development, Ministry of Women Development, and other ministries.

“Your Excellency, you are not just a roadmaster but also a Sport Master looking at your achievements in Sport which include completion of the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, Ozoro Polytechnic Stadium at Ozoro as well as the successful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, also the successful hosting of 52 countries for the African Senior Athletics Championships Asaba 2018, AITEO Cup Finals in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation and host of others.

“Your achievements are uncountable your Excellency.

What about the new state Secretariat which is about 90% completed and is one of a kind, looking at the nature of the Secretariat.

“We also have the newly built teachers training institute and the Federal Road Safety training center commissioned by the Vice President of Nigeria Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

“As you celebrate the Goodness of God in your life, it is my prayer that God Almighty will be with you always “.