The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council led by the Chairman, Mr Adeleye Ajayi paid a courtesy visit to the Management of SIFAX GROUP on Friday in Lagos.

Lagos NUJ Executive members were received by Mr. Ezekiel Ajewole; Executive Director/Special Assistant to the Group Executive Vice Chairman, Mr Kelly Imade; Group Head, Administration and Mr Olumuyiwa Akande; Head, Corporate Communications.

Ajayi commended SIFAX GROUP for their professionalism. “We are here to felicitate Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, the Group Executive Vice Chairman of SIFAX GROUP for excellent service delivery in the last thirty-three years”.

“I see this visit as a home- coming having served in the Maritime industry for 14 years as reporter and as President of the Maritime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria ( MARAN), ” he said.

Ajayi commended SIFAX GROUP for their philanthropic gesture, one of which included the sponsorship of ‘Safe School Initiative’ where 200 students were trained on various ways and strategies of living a drug-free life, as well as avoiding pitfalls of juvenile delinquencies.

The visit afforded Lagos NUJ Chairman the opportunity to mention some his programmes for members of Lagos Council.

Ajayi also sought support for the fast-approaching Lagos NUJ Press Week slated for October, 2021, amongst other things.

The chairman also assured SIFAX GROUP of presenting the highest Award of NUJ to the Group Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Taiwo Afolabi for his outstanding performance in the industry and the nation’s economy at large.

Ajayi pledged cordial and mutual relationship between SIFAX GROUP and the media in Lagos State.

Ajewole, on behalf of Dr Taiwo Afolabi, warmly received the Lagos NUJ Executive members.

He commended Ajayi for an in-depth background information and successes recorded by SIFAX GROUP till date.

“SIFAX is a wholly-owned Nigerian company with a human face in its operations.

“Dr.Taiwo Afolabi, the Group Executive Vice Chairman is a man with very large heart,” he said.

He described Journalists as a force to be reckoned with.

“It is very important that we need to support and partner with NUJ because without journalists, we can’t get information.

“It is your responsibility to dish out information to the public so that we can be aware of happenings around us, ” he said.

Mr. Olumuyiwa Akande, Head, Corporate Communications applauded Lagos Journalists for contributing to the success of the conglomerate.

“Some of our successes over the years at SIFAX GROUP can be attributed to the roles played by the media and we truly understand the place of the media while thanking them for their support so far, “Akande said.

Other members of Lagos NUJ on the train included Mr. Tunde Olalere; Secretary, NUJ Lagos Council; Mr. Debo Oshundun; SWAN Chairman; Olayide Awosanya; EX-Officio and Mrs.Julie Ekong, Member of the Press Week Committee.