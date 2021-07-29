.

The Abuja based church; Shiloh word chapel will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on July 30 and 31st, 2021. The church is known to be strong in the works of charity and giving; not only serves as a worship centre but also a transformational institution.

In a media chat recently, the general overseer, Prophet Samuel (popularly known as I.O Samuel), joyously invites everyone to the event holding at Apo mechanic Village Abuja

Samuel, a strong follower and direct protégée of TB Joshua, spoke extensively on the similarities he shares with the man in the synagogue, who recently passed on.

In his word, he said

Jesus said “ I and my father are one (John 10.30). The Similarities of a Father and Son from the Same Country but Different Tribes can be clearly seen in the relationship between Prophet TB Joshua and Prophet I.O Samuel.

If You Search This You Will Be Shocked. Look at these; If you look at my own picture and Snr Prophet TB Joshua At Age 30 Back To 55; And Prophet I O Samuel Todays Pictures, the Dressing, Preaching style, Video Clips Of Raw Healing crusades; raw deliverances accurate prophecies; national and global accuracy of prophecies yearly; with clear evidence and confirmation, royal kingly anointed grace to labour in the place of prayers; word of knowledge, planting ministries and meeting leaders, governors, presidents, ministers and kings, even to lay hands on them before they will even be announced openly.

The same dimension of spiritual commands before Miracles and Deliverances happens.

Charity, Selfless Services Like Excessive Humanitarian Activities; Not Minding The Faith, Race Or Color, crazy giving scholarship and real humble lifestyle, not materialistic or moved by any gifting; many Still argue this Man Is Not A biological Father To Prophet I O Samuel.

In an interview session, many years back, I said, (talking about Jesus Christ) He Said Jesus and His disciples look-alike by the influence of the real followership, it is when you follow half-heartedly that you appear with differences in looks, conducts, results and most major activities.

For example, Look at David Ibiyieomie And Bishop David OYEDEPO, what do you see?

He Claimed that Direct Communion With Christ cloned apostles; Even in acts they called them Christ-like not only in appearances but also in actions; No one will deny the impact in my life, many years before His exit I Mean My DADDY and Mentor Snr Prophet TB Joshua with evidence and appearance physical and spiritual mere looking at my own pictures or video clips people manifest or Receive answers to their needs even in dreams same with my fathers, black or white no differences! It is grace! Many have received healing and deliverance and breakthroughs just shaking hands with me, it is God, not me! Just when I get the lead to say or do as God commands, results follow.

they have testimonies and victory it’s only God that can do this.

There is no glory that won’t face resistance; I O Samuel was first criticized by Sahara reporter by his own family that saw him growing with grace before he was known globally. This was on the death of a well-known brother that was sick and died after autopsy they covered it up to date; many said his ministry will not last six months, but see what God has done, we are ten (10) years today.

In two months, God through me, gave a prophecy on BALA Nglari Becoming the Governor after impeachment; it came to pass!

Northerners, Government Officials; filled the church for thanksgiving; and I said that They will promote Val Ntom chukwu double your AIG, It came to pass, Crowd filled our church; Few weeks after Prince ATHUR EZEH and Governor Umahi Visited For Prayers. I said Go And Win And Stay 8Years ; We gave prophecy on Anambra state that Obiano Will Become Governor Twice; same thing for EDO state; Controversial election Came To Pass; Goodluck Jonathan’s wife was sick I sent a small bottle of anointing water she was healed, and as a mark of show of God’s faithfulness, she gave the church five hectares of land for a church in APO-Abuja to move from the top rank hotel,Utako- Abuja.

The testimonies of God’s faithfulness in our church are just too much.

Presidential aspirants from Guinea Bissau Came, I told him you will work with the presidency. After elections, he was called to become a prime minister; said the cleric.

It will also be recalled that He was the man that predicted the plane crash of OSIBANJO survival; Same with Coronavirus pandemic outbreak; he said everything with evidence on Live services on Facebook, one on one meetings and visits with Gods servants Snr Prophet TB Joshua was done by I O Samuel on uncountable times no matter the inconveniences here and there if you have been in SCOAN (Synagogue Church Of All Nation) you will know that is purely divine to be there once to be admitted not to talk of meeting with TB Joshua; it is not money but by God’s grace;

He continued “ I never gave up on my Impartation from DADDY monthly, I Was the only G.O that humbly went to prayer line monthly to contact grace, I am a biological son of a prophet; born a prophet, raised a prophet and served a prophet; after attending 2001 WOFBI of living Church Winners Chapel, Papa David OYEDEPO laid hands on me Spoke A Word To Me Go and duplicate what you see here, 2010 November Sons of Prophet Meeting; 2010 I came to Abuja God said don’t move I kept attending Durumi with papa David Abioye till 30th July same year when Shiloh Word Chapel took off.

Crowd Miracles Salvation Souls Everywhere; Yet the prophetic move got me stuck with prophet TB Joshua From the Year 2000 till June 5th 2021. I never looked back we had a deep prophetic Relationship.

.

As for mantles, evidence are there it will only increase and he said when he gave me a grace double pulpit, I still use it in my church as a mantle and many Blessings anointed bibles; water etc.

Charity works mandate one love and humility that attract angels of supernatural signs and wonders watch out But If I Say Only With My Mouth today that I have his mantle without evidence is an insult to him and others.

I have evidence before his exit and was proud to have a son like me. In every call or meeting he said so, not just now it can only increase now, My first outing after his exit in Borno State no pastor had gone for such since 12 years.

June 25-28 great things happened in Exousia TV, it was like TB Joshua Visit In Global Crusade.

To God Be The Glory DADDY TB Joshua Legacy Lives On As He Said To Us In His Last Word (Watch And Pray ) Humble Prophet I O Samuel.

Shiloh Will be 10 on 31st July and DADDY Left On 5th June After speaking to me one on one in parables two weeks before; “you are humble to end my God will bless you I O Samuel my son” that’s why; I cried like a baby when he exited 5th June I call it triple grace to me a tenth year and fifth June, it is clear to me now; I And My Father Are One 💥Said Jesus., said the cleric

Vanguard News Nigeria