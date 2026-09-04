4 things to know about new UK worker visa rules allowing change of employers

The UK government has introduced a new immigration protection for recognised victims of modern slavery, allowing migrant workers on Skilled Worker visas to leave abusive employers without automatically putting their immigration status at risk.

The change, which took effect on Thursday, September 3, 2026, is aimed at protecting migrant workers who may have been trapped in exploitative jobs because their visas were linked to a specific employer.

Here are five things to know about the new UK Skilled Worker visa rule:

1. Victims can now leave abusive employers

Care workers, chefs, hospitality workers and other Skilled Worker visa holders who are officially recognised as victims of modern slavery can leave exploitative employers without automatically losing their immigration status.

The change is intended to ensure that workers do not feel compelled to remain in abusive workplaces simply because leaving could affect their right to stay and work in the UK.

2. They can work for another employer

The new rule removes the restriction that previously tied a worker’s immigration permission to a specific sponsor in these circumstances.

Once a Skilled Worker visa holder is officially recognised as a victim of modern slavery, they can take up employment with another employer for the remainder of their existing visa.

This gives affected workers greater freedom to leave an exploitative workplace and seek alternative employment while maintaining their lawful immigration status.

3. Workers must receive official recognition

The protection does not automatically apply to every migrant worker who reports workplace abuse or alleges exploitation.

Workers must first receive a positive “conclusive grounds” decision through the UK’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM). This is the formal process through which the authorities determine whether a person is a victim of modern slavery.

Only those who receive the required official recognition can benefit from the new protection.

The government says the measure is designed to stop employers from using migrant workers’ immigration status as a way of keeping them in abusive or exploitative conditions.

Modern slavery and labour exploitation can take different forms, including underpayment, excessive working hours, withheld wages, threats, intimidation, violence, restrictions on movement and confiscation of passports.

By allowing recognised victims to change employers, the government hopes workers will be better able to escape exploitation without fearing that doing so will immediately jeopardise their right to remain in the UK.

Vanguard News