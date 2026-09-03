Clubs spend $9.89 bn in record-breaking transfer window

A picture shows the FIFA logo during a press conference held by the president of the football’s governing body at the FIFA Executive Football Summit on February 15, 2019 in Istanbul. EU sports chief on July 29, 2026 hit out at FIFA’s plans to sell a stake in its competitions including the World Cup, warning international football’s governing body: “Hands off our game.” (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

FIFA said on Thursday that clubs spent more than $9.89 billion (8.51 billion euros) on international transfer fees in men’s football this summer, the highest figure ever recorded for a mid-year window.

According to FIFA’s latest International Transfer Snapshot, more than 12,500 transfers were completed worldwide, also a record. It is up from 11,863 a year ago.

English clubs once again dominated spending, investing more than $3.02 billion in transfer fees to sign players from clubs abroad.

The amount is considerably less than the record Premier League outlay of £3.49 billion ($4.7 billion) reported by British media, which also includes deals for players moving between English sides.

Italian clubs ranked second with $1.1 billion, followed by Spain ($940 million), Germany ($904 million) and France ($641 million).

French clubs generated the highest transfer income, receiving $1.7 billion in fees. Clubs in England collected $1.43 billion, ahead of Germany ($1.02 billion), Spain ($773 million) and Portugal ($642 million).

FIFA said the 2026 World Cup had a significant impact on the transfer window, with players who featured at the tournament accounting for more than $3.3 billion in transfer fees.

A total of 267 World Cup players from 47 nationalities changed clubs between June and September.

Women’s football also established new records for both transfer spending and activity.

FIFA reported 1,406 international transfers in the women’s professional game, a rise of 19.2% from the previous record. Spending on international transfer fees more than doubled from the corresponding 2025 window to reach an all-time high of $28.6 million.

English clubs led women’s spending with $8 million, ahead of Spain ($6.6 million), Germany ($4.9 million), the United States ($2.9 million) and Italy ($2.1 million).

Swedish clubs received the highest value of transfer fees at $4.2 million, marginally ahead of England ($4 million), while clubs in France and Germany each collected $3.6 million.