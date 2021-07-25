By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Seven people are suspected to have been killed after a car plunged into a river in the outskirts of Tilden Fulani, along Bauchi-Jos road in Toro local government area of Bauchi state.

Vanguard learned that seven passengers were travelling in a green Opel Vectra with number plate: JNN 348 NC when their driver lost control and plunged into a river on Saturday morning.

Also Read: I’ll vote Obi Cubana!

According to a source, only two corpses were recovered from the river while the whereabouts of the remaining five passengers was yet to be ascertained while noting further that the wreckage of the car was removed from the river by the community members and passersby who stopped to help.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the incident, gave the identity of one of the two recovered bodies as Ibrahim Rabi’u (41), a resident of Miya Barkate village in Toro LGA of Bauchi state.

“During the search, we discovered that the Vectra was carrying seven passengers. The search operation is still ongoing to recover the remaining five passengers who were on board the car,” he said.

He further said that in the course of the search, a wallet was found containing a permanent voters’ card belonging to one Muhammad Alhassan of Zarmaganda, Jos, Plateau State.

As of the time of filing this report, the intended destination and the identity of the remaining 5 passengers were still unknown.

Vanguard News Nigeria