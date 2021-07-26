By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Monday, commended residents for their cooperation with the current administration and called for continued support and prayer, religious harmony, saying they are critical to the development of the state.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remark at the year 2021 Eidul-adha celebration on Sunday, held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, to mark successful celebration of Eid-el Kabir.

He therefore, sought the people’s prayers and support for his administration, saying, “without it, it wil be difficult for this administration to achieve its THEMES development agenda aimed at ensuring a Greater Lagos for all.”

The governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mrs. Folasade Jaji, called for harmonious relations between the religious groups in the state for peace in the state.

Also, the wife of the governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said residents have every reason to thank God and celebrate, especially with the successful conduct of the local council elections, because some people were afraid that there would be riot and crisis after the election.

“But we thank God that things went well during and after the election.”

She also praised and thanked Allah for granting the grace and enablement to witness another Eid-El-Kabir, which is a significant event in the Islamic calendar.

“The essence of this festival is such that lays emphasis on the virtues of sacrifice, love, peace, unity, helping the needy and most importantly, total submission to the will and commandment of God as aptly demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

“Prophet Ibrahim, as a mark of clear sincerity to Allah’s will, was prepared to offer his son, Isma’il as a sacrifice despite the fact that it was a tough call for him. Both father and son proved their love and obedience to Allah.

“Therefore, this special Eid-El-Kabir celebration put together by the Lagos State Government through the First Family and the Ministry of Home Affairs, is geared towards appreciating Allah and serving as a veritable reminder of the need for people to remain faithful to the ideals of the festival.”

The governor’s wife said that “more than before, this is the time to come together and make the communities, cities, states and country a better and safer place for everyone.

“This is the time for us to truly treasure brotherly love and harmonious co-existence; and also pray for the peace and tranquility of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“Beyond the festivities, it is a time for us to renew our faith in our nation and implore Almighty Allah to restore to us those values that place high premium on human life, love of neighbor and genuine commitment to the growth and development of our dear state and country.

“We pray that Lagos State shall continue to experience peace, prosperity and boundless transformation across all sectors and sections of the state.”