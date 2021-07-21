.

…Says wide gap between the rich, poor major contribution

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

GOVERNOR Babagana Zulum of Borno State has identified poor access to education, healthcare services, basic amenities and food as tools for insecurity.

The governor also said the wide gap between the rich and the poor was a major contributory factor to the heightened insecurity the nation was passing through at the moment.

Zulum, speaking in Abuja, at the 2nd Intelligence and Security Summit, organised by Umaru Shinkafi Legacy Foundation, established in honour of Late Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi, noted that “Access to healthcare, access to food, and access to quality education is key to ending terrorist activities.

According to him,” Food insecurity is the worst form of insecurity”.

The governor said he was building on the legacy of his predecessor, Alhajji Kashim Shettima’s administration of which he served as commissioner which he noted, constructed houses for the widows and established schools for skill acquisition as a means of livelihood for the widows so they can earn something while providing a conducive learning environment for their children.

On his part, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, called on the entire security system to reflect on how late Umaru Shinkafi would have handled the insecurity ravaging the country.

Speaking on the inter-communal and food security threats, he averred that Shinkafi would have opted for a grassroots approach to curtail societal attitudes.

He described the current situation as unfortunate, saying no investor would want to put his money in an unsafe environment.

However, the governor noted improvements in that Direct Foreign Investments, DFI, which he said, has tumbled over the past few months.

The Chief Coordinator of the Umaru Shinkafi Legacy Foundation and former Governor of Zamfara State, Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi, said the choice of the theme: “Socio-Economic Implications of Kidnapping and Banditry in Nigeria”, was apt and timely in light of the ideas of the late politicians.

The Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli who addressed the gathering virtually described Shinkafi as a man of impeccable character and commended the organizers of the event.

The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said Sokoto considers Shinkafi as one of its own.

“This is why we are doing everything we can to immortalise him. We have renamed the state polytechnic to Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic. We have also just recently named the Senate building of the Sokoto State University after him because he is the pioneer chancellor of the University.

“Marafa is a household name for the contributions he has given to the development of Sokoto state and the country”, said Governor Tambuwal.

In his remarks, the Chief host, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State, described the late Shinkafi as a man whose politics promoted the unity of the country.

He said that the pervasive effect of banditry and the secessionist agitations are threatening national unity, adding that “they are an indication of system decays.”

Gov Bagudu submitted that “fear gives them the strength” and called on communities to support security agencies.