Education is a tool against slavery, poverty – Gov Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has described education as an essential tool to empower people against slavery and brute force.

He stated this on Thursday while speaking as the at the inauguration of Minaret University, Ikirun and the investiture of the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdullah Abdur-Rahman.

Adeleke said Osun under his watch is building upon the legacy of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo which guaranteed an active citizenry that is ready and capable of resisting tyranny, impunity and lawlessness.

While lauding Ahmadiyya Muslim community, the founder of the institution, the governor said, “With MINARET and other upcoming private institutions, with existing old colleges and universities, Osun will continue to advance in scholarship and good governance. Our sons and daughters will continue to make the state proud locally and internationally. Never shall Osun retrogress; the clock of advancement will continue to tick in our favour.

“A well-read population is empowered with knowledge and is therefore stronger than those wielding brute force as a means of existence. The late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo designed the old Western Region as a zone to be propelled to the national frontline by educational access.

“The mileage of the first republic was expanded by the late Bola Ige administration through its free education programme. That legacy was built upon in the new Osun state to guarantee an active citizenry that is ready and capable of resisting tyranny, impunity and lawlessness.”

In his address, the Chancellor of Minaret University, Barrister Azeez Alatoye, said the institution came up at a time when Nigeria grapples with profound social, economic, and moral challenges, adding that the university is positioned to respond to the challenges through quality teaching, relevant research, innovation, and community engagement.

Alatoye said the university commences academic activities with programmes in Data Science, Information Technology, Computer Science, Cyber Security, Accounting, Economics, Business Administration, Marketing, Logistics, and Supply Chain Management.

According to him, “Minaret University was conceived not merely as another centre of learning, but as a citadel of excellence, firmly anchored on knowledge, discipline, moral uprightness, and service to humanity, values for which the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at is globally known.

“At a time when our nation grapples with profound social, economic, and moral challenges, the role of universities has never been more critical. Minaret University is strategically positioned to respond to these challenges through quality teaching, relevant research, innovation, and community engagement. We are committed to global best practices while remaining deeply responsive to national and local development priorities.”

Addressing the pioneer students of the university, the Chancellor urged them to embrace discipline, pursue excellence, and shape the culture of the institution.

“To our pioneer students, you are custodians of history. You bear the noble responsibility of setting standards and shaping the culture of this great institution. Embrace discipline, pursue excellence, and uphold the values upon which Minaret University is founded,” Alatoye added.

Speaking after his investiture, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abdullah Abdur-Rahman, said the mission is to turn the university into a world-class tertiary institution for the intellectual and manpower development of human resources for sustainable socio-economic development regionally, nationally and internationally.

“I envision a university that is entrepreneurial, inclusive, and globally competitive. Our mission is to become a world-class tertiary institution for the intellectual and manpower development of human resources for sustainable socio-economic development regionally, nationally and internationally.”

The VC while calling for synergy among the University management, staff, the students and other stakeholders, reaffirmed his commitment to leading Minaret University towards excellence.

“I am mindful of the fact that no single individual can determine the success of a university. Through teamwork, open administration and democratic governance; we are poised to do our best to take Minaret University to an enviable height. All hands must be on deck, there must be a synergy among the University Management, staff, the students and other stakeholders.”