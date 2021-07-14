By Harris Emanuel

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has denied alleged killing of four persons in Oron on Friday last week, by a special squad from the office of the Inspector General of Police.

Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement absolved the police of complicity in the killing of the four persons as widely reported in the media.

The release stated that the police were on a specific assignment of arresting a suspect, but were resisted by the youths and the resultant gunshots led to the death of one Daniel Ukpe.

The statement reads in parts, “For the records, the Police Officers were on a specified assignment to effect the arrest of a wanted suspect.

“The said suspect raised alarm which led to an attack on the Officers and an attempt to snatch their rifles from them.

“The Officers stood their grounds and in the ensuing struggle, three persons were hurt and taken to the hospital while the suspect was forcefully dragged from the Police and he escaped with handcuff. However, one was confirmed dead while on admission.”

