Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Workers under the aegis of the National Union of Local Government Employees in Osun state on Thursday openly supported Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the second term ahead of next year’s governorship contest.

The workers, numbering over 10, 000 noted that a governor who stopped paying half salary, lifted the ban on their promotions and conversions after several years, as well as gave them minimum wage without agitation deserved to be supported for re-election.

Speaking at the event, held at the Muti-Purpose Hall of the Local Government Civil Service Commission, State Secretariat, Abere, the State President of NULGE, Comrade Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, who lauded the Governor of the State of Osun for his role in resolving the crisis that plagued the Union at the national level, noted that the Union had experienced turbulent and hectic times in the last two years, which the Union hopes will never happen again in its history.

He described Oyetola’s intervention in the crisis, which resulted in ruins and losses valued at Two Billion Naira, as both timely and helpful.

He also described Oyetola as a tested and trusted leader, calling on workers and citizens to be wary of changing a winning formation to avoid disastrous outcomes, adding that “we are irrevocably committed to your re-election. On your mandate 4+4, we stand!”

“In the history of our Union since 1991, this is the second time our members will wear a uniform to celebrate a sitting governor, who is deserving of plaudits. He gave us double promotion, full salary, increment and minimum wage without any agitation or protest.

“We are here today in a coat of many colours and rainbow of many denominations, separate but united for the progress of the Union and the progress of the State of Osun. Before now, our Union was noted for wrong reasons, but today, we are a bunch, united in spirit and dedicated to the progress of the State of Osun.

“For those wrong reasons, we lost more than Two Billion Naira at the national level to the crisis that plagued the Union. Apart from losing money, we lost our National President.

“Mr Governor, I want to say that with your timely intervention, peace has been restored to our Union, and we now have a National President.

“Our governor served as a redeemer, a beacon of hope and progress, not only to Osun but to the nation as a whole, and that is why we are here to celebrate peace, joy and blessing of a great leader”, he said.

In his remark, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said he would continue to govern the state with the utmost fear of God and that contrary to insinuations, all the gains so far recorded would never be reversed.

He said the welfare of workers and other citizens in the State is of topmost priority to him and his Administration, adding that the show of love to him by the workers has rekindled his hope in the project called Osun and that he would do everything to take it to greater heights.

Waxing religious, Oyetola further said, “This government is defined and ordained by God. When we say we want to do something, we do it by the inspiration of God. During the electioneering when I promised to be paying full salaries, nobody believed it and today it’s a reality because God has helped us to be able to pay full salaries.

“So, do not believe the rumour that I am paying full salary because of the second term. I have a covenant with God and I will not renege on paying full salary in my second term by the Grace of God.

“This is my first time of seeing highly intelligent and serious civil servants showing their declaration openly and I am highly impressed. Today is a day of joy and I see the sincerity of purpose, I see the joy radiating on people’s faces, it’s amazing to see that our partnership is working”.