James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Ahead of the local government elections in Ogun State, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted the State Campaign Committee headed by the State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

The State Campaign Committee (SCC) is charged with “overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign and is to liaise with respective Local Government Campaign Committees.”

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday and signed by the APC Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Comrade Tunde Oladunjoye.

According to the statement, the terms of reference for the high-powered committee include “overall coordination of the APC Local Government Elections Campaign activities, including but not limited to drawing up a state-wide campaign timetable and itinerary and liaison with respective Local Governments’ Campaign Committees.”

The terms of reference also include “identification of projects to be commissioned by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun during the campaign across the twenty local government areas of the state, determination of required campaign resources and materials and support to the Local Government Campaign Committees and Candidates; preparation of campaign budget and solicitation for funds; and any other issue that may be required for a successful campaign.”

The SCC includes some members of the APC State Working Committee (SWC), members of the House of Representatives, some members of Ogun State House of Assembly, Special Advisers and Special Assistants to Governor Dapo Abiodun.