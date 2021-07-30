By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has felicitated with the Governor Darius Ishaku for clocking 67.

State Chairman of the Union, David Nyah, prayed for long life and the will to do more for the state.

According to him, “we as a Union are felicitating with the governor for adding another year today.

“We also appreciate the giant strides of this administration since inception in 2015.

“We also acknowledge that a lot is being done to provide dividends of democracy to residents of the state.

“As a Union we would continue to be a partner in progress and pray for the governor to celebrate more of this day on earth.”