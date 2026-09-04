Toyin Abraham returns to cinema with BESTIE December 16

By Deborah Oyekale

Nollywood star and producer Toyin Abraham is making her return to movie theaters with a brand new film titled BESTIE. The movie is set for a nationwide cinema release on December 16, 2026.

This comes as Abraham continues to cement her place as one of Nollywood’s biggest box office draws and leading filmmakers.



Her last cinema outing, Oversabi Aunty, was a massive hit, crossing the ₦1 billion mark in Nigerian cinemas and earning her recognition from the National Film and Video Censors Board.

Earlier this year, the actress hinted that she was already working on another big screen project for December.



That announcement came right after she revealed that Alábọ̀sí 2 would be her final YouTube movie for 2026.

With BESTIE launching during the festive period, fans are expecting another major release from the “box office queen.”

December is usually one of Nollywood’s busiest cinema seasons, and Abraham is known for dropping crowd pulling films around this time.

Details about the cast, plot, and trailer for BESTIE are yet to be released, but anticipation is already building.



After wrapping up her 2026 run on YouTube, Abraham told fans that “another beautiful chapter is waiting to begin” and promised to return with bigger stories.

She’s currently the second highest grossing Nigerian filmmaker, behind Funke Akindele, and will be looking to chase another billion naira run with this December release.

Vanguard News