Xenophobic attack: FG hails RCCG’s $265,850 evacuation aid

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona

The Federal Government has expressed gratitude to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for its generous donation of $265,854 towards the evacuation of Nigerians facing xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a press release signed by spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi and posted on his Instagram handle, commended RCCG led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for providing funds to purchase 500 one-way tickets for stranded Nigerians.

“The Ministry regards this donation as a significant demonstration of RCCG’s compassion, solidarity and genuine commitment to providing succour to distressed and stranded Nigerians who are faced with the scourges of Xenophobia and Afrophobia in South Africa,” the statement read.

The gesture, according to the Ministry, further demonstrates the impact that collaboration between faith-based organisations and public institutions can have in addressing social challenges and advancing the common good.

While thanking RCCG for its contribution, the Ministry welcomed impactful partnerships with private organisations, philanthropists, faith-based organisations, development partners, and other stakeholders whose contributions can positively impact Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The Federal Government commenced the evacuation of distressed Nigerians from South Africa on June 10, 2026, following a new wave of xenophobic attacks on Africans and other nationals in the country.

To date, a total of 1,640 Nigerian nationals have been brought back home, with the Federal Government fully sponsoring the return of 1,385 of them, while the remaining 255 were evacuated through philanthropic donations.

Currently, 202 Nigerians are awaiting final screening by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs before they can be evacuated back to Nigeria.

The Ministry confirmed that Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria and Consulate General in Johannesburg remain open, continuing to reach out through Nigerian Community Associations and other established channels to assist Nigerians desiring to return home.

The Federal Government assured that it is sustaining engagement with South African authorities to address the recurring issue of xenophobia and Afrophobia against Nigerian citizens.

The statement further highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to promoting the welfare of Nigerians in the Diaspora, in line with the administration’s 4Ds foreign policy priorities.

This commitment was demonstrated during the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held on August 30, 2026, in Luanda, Angola, where Vice President Kashim Shettima delivered the President’s statement expressing concern over the attacks and calling for urgent collective action.

The Ministry expressed optimism about working with the church’s leadership in South Africa as the generous donation is deployed to evacuate 500 distressed Nigerians.