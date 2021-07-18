By Ayo Onikoyi,

Star-studded Nollywood series, Tough Love, has debuted on Premium Box Office Television (PBO TV), a Nollywood channel on StarTimes dedicated to blockbuster movies.

The series airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. To make the viewing experience more relishing, PBO TV will be gifting fans TV sets, refrigerators, recharge cards, and more weekly.

The series, directed by Billion Obi, features an exciting mix of Nollywood legends and new stars, from Nkem Owoh and Sola Sobowale, Jibola Dabo to Jemima Osunde, Timini Egbuson, Sharon Ooja, and Sophie Alakija.

ALSO READ: Money makes love sweeter, stronger – Mary John

“Tough Love is an exciting Nigerian family drama that explores the struggles of women in a patriarchal society through childhood friends Debola and Chinonye and their mothers. The ladies are fresh out of NYSC and are already being bombarded by questions of marriage.

The series also highlights the problem of absentee fathers. Debola’s dad, Lolu, left her and her mother, Sade, for greener pastures abroad and didn’t return when he found out she was pregnant. Chinonye’s dad is never around; he is always in Aba for business while her mum stays alone in their Lagos mansion. The relationships between the mums and the dads are in shambles. Demola’s dad is trying to come into her life, but her mother is having none of it.

Vanguard News Nigeria