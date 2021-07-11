Nollywood actor and Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta state on talent development, David Ogbeni popularly known as Dave Ogbeni has been included in a six-man committee by Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The committee is to organize a one day musical concert for the youths in the state in respect of the 30th anniversary celebration of Delta state.

Speaking to newsmen the actor expressed joy and thanked the Governor for considering him worthy of executing such a humongous task.

He further reiterated the fact that Delta is home to over 40% of entertainers in Nigeria and as such commended the effort of the state Government to bring them back home in times like this to showcase and celebrate with their own people.

The anniversary celebration spans through 7 days and has other events such as Award night, gala night, economic summit and lots more.

Other members of the committee includes the SSA on talent development Ogus Baba, Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Frank Otoide, SSA on girl child Marylyn Okowa headed by commissioner for youths in the state, Mr. Ifeanyi Egwuyenga.

The group held their second meeting today 8 of July 2021 and are expected to tender their report to the chairman of the general committee Hon Kingsley emu, commissioner for economic planning.