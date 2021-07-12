Dayo Johnson Akure

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has described the allegation that it is engulfed with crisis as mischievous.

An Online medium had reported that the party was in crisis over the party’s Congresses.

A statement signed by the party’s publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye said It is curious that a credible organisation would come to such extreme generalisation because a group of individuals expressed disagreement with their executive at the WARD level.

Kalejaye said “For the records, no individual or group has ever laid any complaints, whether by written or oral, to the Owo Local Government secretariat of APC nor to the State office, contrary to the published report.

“The guiding rule is for genuine members of the party to explore the well speltout internal mechanisms to present complaints, through the channels, rather than resorting to media attacks on the party.

The party said that “the State Women Leader, Renike Witherspoon, is a transparent and decent politician, with an unusual knack for teamwork.

“She interacts very often with every segment of the women wing of the party, for effective participation”.

The APC in the state further reiterates that the chapter is very strong, virile, united and focused, under the leadership of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and chairmanship of Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

It urged the public to discountenance the sensational report and implore members of the party to report genuine complaints to appropriate organs of the party for sincere and deserving attention.

Vanguard News Nigeria