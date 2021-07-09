From being a Real estate entrepreneur to social media coach, Mike is well versed in many fields and has a craze for knowledge. He is also a content creator and is gaining popularity for his simple yet creatively presented ideologies.

He is currently licensed at eXp Realty and is said to have formed the foundation of the fastest growing team of agents in the history of the company with over 300 agents joining under him within the first year since he took over the work.

But the future that Mike has envisioned for himself did not involve being the owner of a business. Just like most of us, he had his clear goal of becoming an engineer. Hence, he tried his best by completing two degrees in the span of three years, namely, Mechanical Engineering and Technology Management & Entrepreneurship.

An interesting opportunity also took him across Canada to earn his living. The first year of the job was all good and he was even recognized as the top up-and-coming employees at the Fortune 500 oil & gas company.

The management even left the choice of work in his hands and Mike sided with oil & gas sales. They told him it would take a minimum of 7 years of technical experience. Mike denied the offer, gave up the documents and accepted a weeks’ notice.

This phase was like a start over for Mike. He cleared his slate and joined the real estate field. The importance of having an owned business hit him hard and he has been working hard to fulfil his dream of being an entrepreneur. The work that he has put in has matured fruitfully and now he is the owner of a huge empire.

All the early morning sessions and late-night hustle have compensated him very well. Looking back, Mike has no regrets and also does not pay much attention to what-ifs and whatnots. He is very much settled in his life and with his profession. Mike is the no. 1 YouTuber with real estate as his niche. He has made over 7-figures from his online training within the first year (and $250k in April alone). He has also been featured in many podcasts and YouTube channels that are related to real estate.

Even after achieving so much, Mike is a down to earth and humble person. He wishes to live life on his own terms. He sees himself getting married and eventually having kids, but before that happens, he also wants to travel the world, continue meeting and collaborating with incredible like-minded Entrepreneurs, and creating a more balanced lifestyle of enjoying his passions and time with family and friends.

