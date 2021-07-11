…As ex-Gov Yarima aligns with incumbent

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has announced the dissolution of its executive in Zamfara state.

It has consequently constituted a three-member committee to run the affairs of the party in the state.

National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja.

He listed the Committee Members as Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau who would serve as Chairman, Muntari Ahmed Anka as Deputy Chairman and Professor Abdullahi Shinkafi, Secretary.

“The step followed the recent positive development in the Zamfara State Chapter of the party and the approval by the CECPC to dissolve the leadership structure of the party organs in the State.

“The CECPC hereby strongly appeals to those directly affected by this action to show understanding and consider this a sacrifice made for the growth of the party.

“The party assures all concerned that it shall ensure that inclusiveness, fairness and transparency are maintained (which are the composite ethos of our party) by the new leadership on all fronts”, the statement added.

‘Govs are leaders of the party’

Meanwhile, a former governor of the state, Sen. Ahmad Sani Yarima has asked political gladiators in the state chapter of the APC to queue behind Gov. Bello Matawalle who recently defected to the party, saying as Governor, he is the undisputed leader of the APC in the state.

He said; “The constitution of APC is very clear. Everything under democracy is governed and guided by the constitution of either the party or the country or the Electoral Act. The constitution of APC has stipulated that the President and Commander in Chief is the leader of the party at the national level and at State levels, all the governors are leaders of their party at that level.

“Can they (opponents) change the constitution by their actions or can they just follow the rules and regulations of politicking? It is the constitution of the APC that said the governors are leaders of the party in the States. I was a founding member of APP, I became the first governor in Zamfara state when my deputy succeeded me, I left the position for him. You cannot do your time and do another person’s time. So I am sure that every member of the party now knows, as declared by the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC that he is the leader of the party in the State and the state executive has been dissolved”.

On the electoral chances of the APC in Zamfara state, Yarima said; “Zamfara is an APC state. From APP we have never lost an election, not one time. When I won election in 1999, I won again in 2003, my deputy won as governor in 2007. He defected to PDP and we recovered our seat by Abdulaziz Yari becoming governor in 2011 and 2015 Yari also won election as the governor and in 2019, the party also won, but because of the crisis, the Supreme Court gave it back to the PDP. So, PDP tasted power in Zamfara through the defection and through Supreme court action”.

