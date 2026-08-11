APC chieftain urges Ndigbo to embrace national politics

By Emma Nnadozie

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Onyekachi Onyekwere, has urged the Igbo to shun ethnic and confrontational politics and support candidates of the party to strengthen their participation in national politics.

Onyekwere, a businessman based in Lagos, made the call while speaking with reporters in Lagos, saying the Igbo needed to adopt a more strategic approach to politics to secure greater representation and influence at the national level.

He specifically urged the people of Abia State to support the APC governorship candidate, Eric Opia, describing him as young, vibrant and an industrialist with what he called futuristic ideas.

According to him, Opia has contributed to the development of his community through investments, job creation and philanthropy.

“He is an industrialist with futuristic views. He deserves an opportunity to completely turn things around in Abia State. Before APC presented him, they must have seen his good qualities and known that he will do better than Governor Otti,” he said.

Onyekwere said he and other supporters were consulting with stakeholders across the state to canvass support for the APC candidate.

“We are seriously consulting and meeting people so as to sell our product because it is a good one. He built a lot of industries for his people. He employed a lot too. He is a philanthropist and, most importantly, there is no controversy around him,” he said.

Reacting to opposition to the APC’s choice of candidate in Abia, Onyekwere expressed confidence that Opia would defeat Governor Alex Otti at the election.

He also urged the electorate to support President Bola Tinubu, advocating an “APC all the way” approach in the state.

“My candid advice to the people of Abia State is to vote Eric Opia and vote President Tinubu. It should be APC all the way,” he said.

Onyekwere urged the Igbo to abandon what he described as confrontational politics and instead pursue a strategy that would position them at the centre of national political decision-making.

“That is why I am advising my brothers not to play ethnic politics. Let us go ahead and vote Tinubu and Eric Opia in Abia State. I don’t want Igbos to play confrontational politics,” he said.

He also described Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, as a leader capable of providing political direction for the APC in the South-East.

Onyekwere said he was mobilising support for Uzodimma’s senatorial ambition, expressing optimism that the governor could emerge as President of the Senate in the next political dispensation.

“He is our leader. I am gathering people to start a serious campaign for his senatorial seat because I am sure he will emerge as the President of the Senate in the next dispensation,” he said.

He further appealed to the Igbo to work together and adopt what he called “central politics” that would advance their interests and improve opportunities for future generations.

“My advice to Igbos is for us all to work together. Play a central politics and avoid ethnic politics. Igbos are very emotional when it comes to politics. Let us play politics that will help us and our children,” he added.