Man commits suicide after sleeping with minor in Delta

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

A man identified as Henry Jegbe, has reportedly committed suicide after sleeping with a minor in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Jegbe who is popularly addressed as “Pastor”, allegdly hung himself after he was accused of having canal knowledge of the minor who is his neighbour’s daughter.

The randy usher who was living at Iregwa Street, off Ojeifoh Street and Upper Queen Lane was found dead by his neighbours when they woke up in the morning.

Following the sacrilegious act, Vanguard gathered that other occupants of the compound where he lived have since deserted the area.

A resident in the area, who spoke to newsmen, said; “we woke up that fateful morning to hear that Henry Jegbe has committed suicide by hanging which attracted the people in the neighbourhood.

“It’s sacrilegious for Henry Jegbe to have taken his life by hanging. The deceased was suspected to have ended his life as he could no longer bear the shame of allegedly having canal knowledge of his neighbour’s female child (minor) which was discussed at the community level.

“Late Henry Jegbe is somebody who is not free with people to tell who he is. We call him ‘Pastor’ because we felt he is one. But the news of him sleeping with the female child of his neighbour is what we do not understand and now he has ended his life out of shame”.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said the late Henry Jegbe hailed from one of the Esan communities in Edo State.

Meanwhile, the body of late Henry Jegbe have been deposited in a mortuary by policemen from Agbor Police Divisional Headquarters.

A police source who spoke to newsmen, said the matter was being investigated.

Vanguard News Nigeria