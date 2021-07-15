Malaysia’s Health Ministry reported a record of 13,215 coronavirus cases on Thursday, a surge of about 2,000 as the country struggles to reduce transmissions in spite of a two-month lockdown.

Almost 8,000 of the cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur, the commercial capital and biggest city and neighbouring Selangor, where much of Malaysia’s industry is based.

Noor Hisham Abdullah, the ministry’s Director-General said.

The ministry reported 118 virus-related fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to more than 6,500.

Malaysia has been reporting by far the most virus cases per capita in South-East Asia since May when daily case numbers topped 4,000 and a third lockdown was imposed by the government.

The restrictions, which the government called a total lockdown,“ are set to remain in place until daily case numbers drop to 4,000’’.

The pace of vaccinations has been stepped up, with more than 400,000 jabs administered each day this week, according to ministry data.

Out of a population of almost 33 million people, more than four million have received two doses.

