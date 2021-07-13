Kano State government has inaugurated a Task Force on Land Use Charge to boost the state’s internally-generated revenue (IGR).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the task force was inaugurated by Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Alhaji Abdurrazak Datti-Salihi, at Bureau of Land Management Conference Hall.

A statement issued by the Information Officer of the bureau, Murtala Shehu-Umar, in Kano on Tuesday, quoted Datti-Salihi as urging members of the task force to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their assignment.

According to the statement, it is the responsibility of the task force to issue demand notices to those who refuse to willingly pay their land use charges and seal properties whose owners failed to respond to demand notices issued to them.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary of the bureau, Dr Zainab Ibrahim-Braji, stressed the importance of IGR to national development.

She urged members of the task force to justify the confidence reposed in them, which informed their appointments.

NAN reports that members of the task force were drawn from Kano State Internal Revenue Service and Kano State Bureau of Land Management, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria