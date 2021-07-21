The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is keen for fans to return to arenas for the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February 2022.

“We will like to have international spectators there,” Juan Antonio Samaranch, the head of the IOC coordination commission for the Games, said Wednesday at the IOC session in Tokyo.

“We need and we want to have spectators,” Samaranch said.

The start of ticket sales for the Winter Games in Beijing was originally scheduled for May but has been postponed to September.

Spectators are barred from the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to officially begin on Friday, due to coronavirus regulations.

The torch relay for the Winter Games in China will be organised differently from previous versions, Samaranch said.

“The plan is to display the torch in cities across the country before having a more traditional relay race at the end,” he said.

(dpa/NAN)

