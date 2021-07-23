Huawei has expressed commitment to deploy power solutions driven by digital technologies in Nigeria and other African countries.

At a virtual digital power event, the global technology firm observed that Africa was faced with a massive energy challenge and at the same time, the continent was richly endowed with renewable energy sources.

According to International Energy Agency, around 580 million people in sub-Saharan Africa lacked access to electricity in 2019, three-quarters of the global total, while renewable energy is expected to contribute 22 per cent of Africa’s total energy consumption by 2030.

Huawei noted that there was a strong and urgent need to accelerate the growth of renewable energy across the region to ensure sufficient, affordable, reliable energy supply for individuals, businesses, and communities.

“There is still a massive gap to be bridged. However, the traditional energy infrastructure operation mode cannot meet the new challenges brought by the latest development in the digital world.

“Digital and intelligent technologies can be of great help to ensure we provide sufficient electricity to every African household and business,” the Director of Huawei Southern Africa Digital Power Business,” Huang Su, said.

The cost of PV power generation has fallen sharply over the past decade. In most countries, traditional energy grids cost a lot more than PV electricity.

This, according to Su, had offered Africa an opportunity to harness its abundant potential of increasingly cost-competitive renewable energy to meet the growing demand for electricity and pursue a climate-friendly, needs-oriented power strategy.

Su stated that renewable energy was much cheaper than fossil-fuel-based power, adding that solar power should, and likely would play a large role in the world’s future power mix.

In order to achieve this, he stated that Huawei was committed to introducing digital power solutions driven by digital technologies.

Su said, “The essence of digital power is integrating cloud, AI, and other digital technologies with power generation, storage and consumption.

“We are ready and willing to provide our full support for building a green Africa and bridging the energy gap.”

He stated that Huawei’s smart PV solution had been deployed in more than 60 countries and regions and had generated more than 300 billion kWH of green electricity, powering millions of residents and hundreds of industries globally.

Su said Huawei would continue to innovate and enable renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organisation.

He said, “Huawei is already a household name in the ICT world. All ICT requires power supply and Huawei has always provided that to one degree or another.

“Our efforts in the solar PV space are simply an extension of that. As we are good at Bits, so we basically try to add Bit streams on the top of Watt streams, and use bits to manage the Watt.

“Over time, Huawei will deploy more and more scalable power stations. These power stations can be managed and maintained online, further reducing their carbon footprint.”

He stated that the firm was uniquely positioned to bring electricity, power supply, and data management together, stressing that the journey from bits to watts was accelerating and “we plan on leading it”