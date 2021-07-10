Bunmi Haruna, Chairman of the Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter, has called for the inclusion of the body on the National Sports Commission (NSC) board.

The newly elected chairman stated this in his presentation at the Senate Committee on Sports public hearing on the bill seeking to establish the National Sports Commission and the Federal Sports University, Nkalagu Ebonyi state.

“Those who should have a say in sports should be part of the National Sports Commission, NSC. Hence, the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) should be included in the board,” Haruna said.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s chances on the eve of the strangest Olympics!

“The importance of the NSC is such that we cannot resort to not include the body that acts as a bridge between the sportsmen, administrators, the people, and invariably the private sector in it. Sports is business and SWAN is the vehicle on which it is sold, so neglecting sportswriters in the composition of the NSC is omitting an important part of the commission.

He also believes it is of great importance to smoothen the relationship between the director-general of the commission and minister of Sports to foster a better working atmosphere between both parties.

“We have also observed that the power tussle between the Minister and the Director-General, NSC was largely responsible for the scrapping of the commission the last time.

“So there is a great need for a clear demarcation of the duties of these principal officers in the new look NSC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria