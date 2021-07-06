By Etop Ekanem

Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security risk management organisation has again been voted as Nigeria’s most valued contract security company at the 2021 Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs).

This makes it the 4th consecutive year that Halogen would win in the keenly contested award series.

OSPAs is the independent award scheme that rewards outstanding performance in the security sector in the UK, the United States of America, Africa, Europe, and other parts of the world.

The award scheme recognizes and rewards companies, people, products, and services that have made a significant contribution to the Nigerian security sector and have demonstrated exceptional industry, talent, and innovation in different categories.

According to Professor Martin Gill, Founder of the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs), “Halogen Group emerged the nation’s top security risk management company in a keenly contested selection process.”

Commenting, Group Managing Director, Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye described the award as a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to global best practice, uncompromising commitment to excellence, and its focused investment in technology and capacity building.

“We are excited and appreciate this honour. This award truly speaks to the world-class team Halogen has built. It’s always been our goal to provide bespoke security solutions to our numerous clients with an unwavering commitment to creating an anxiety-free environment as espoused in our motto – safety in an open world,” Olaoye noted.