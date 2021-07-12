National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has enjoined members of the National Assembly to save the nation’s democracy by ensuring that the Electoral Act is amended to reflect the wishes of Nigerians.

Secondus said in a statement issued late Monday night and signed by his media aide, Ike Abonyi that the easiest way to engender the eluding peace in the land today is through free, fair, and credible elections which can only be guaranteed by the sincere amendment of the Act.

ALSO READ: Yahaya Bello is right, rotational presidency noneffective — Youth leader tutors Ohanaeze

“Free and fair election is critical to the future of our democracy and it behoves on you parliamentarians to save this democracy by doing the needful.

“It’s the electoral reform carried out by PDP administration that prepared the enabling ground that saw an opposition come to power in 2015, to deepen our democracy, therefore, we must improve on it and put our nation in a positive light in the comity of democratic nations.

“There is no doubt that every Nigerian desires a free and transparent elections and this can only be gotten if the Electoral Act is adequately amended to meet their aspirations.

“Laws are made for the interest of the nation not to satisfy any individual, political party or groups,” the statement read in part.

Vanguard News Nigeria