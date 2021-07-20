.

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

FORMER Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Tuesday, told Nigerians, particularly Muslim faithful to embrace

unity, love, peace, forgiveness and genuine reconciliation are as necessary for the progress, development and prosperity of the country.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Daniel Ughere, felicitated with all Nigerians particularly Muslim faithful on the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

He said the “Eid-El-Kabir festivities present an avenue to ignite the values and virtues that unite the Nigerian people rather than stoke the embers of discord and unrest”.

Adjogbe held that genuine love, forgiveness and reconciliation would ensure peaceful social-cultural co-existence and ethnic tolerance amongst Nigerians.

“We must all begin to see ourselves as one irrespective of religious or ethnic sentiments. This is because it is upon this consciousness that our common sense of nationhood is founded”, he said.